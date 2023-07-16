Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $754.22 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00020779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $754.22 million and $31.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,434.77 or 1.00019921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002216 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,284,894.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.29057169 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $35,572,835.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.