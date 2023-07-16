Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Cut by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 311,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,336,000 after purchasing an additional 43,185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,631,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,809. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

