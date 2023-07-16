Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.8 %

ALV stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,916,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

