authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of authID stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. authID has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 1,184.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

In other news, Director Michael Charles Thompson bought 12,500 shares of authID stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUID. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of authID by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 204,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of authID by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of authID by 353.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About authID

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

