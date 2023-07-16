AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £127 ($163.39) to £119 ($153.09) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £130 ($167.25) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £119.88 ($154.22).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON AZN opened at £103.24 ($132.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,499.21 ($122.21) and a 52 week high of £128.28 ($165.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,393.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £114.38 and its 200 day moving average is £113.47.

Insider Activity

AstraZeneca Company Profile

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £117.01 ($150.53) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($301,067.80). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

