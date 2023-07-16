Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Down 44.8% in June

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

ASMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,972. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.75. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $27,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,160 shares in the company, valued at $175,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,807 shares of company stock valued at $34,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

