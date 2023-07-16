ASD Market Cap Tops $42.49 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $42.49 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.54 or 1.00026796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06284062 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,908,311.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

