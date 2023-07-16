Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 0.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE INVH opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Invitation Homes



Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

