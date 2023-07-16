Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 286 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1,361.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

