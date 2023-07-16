Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.90.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $101.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 651,234 shares of company stock worth $14,032,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

