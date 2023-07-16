AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.