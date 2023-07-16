Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.2% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.52% of Apollo Global Management worth $186,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.3 %

APO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. 1,547,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $81.24.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120,843 shares of company stock worth $137,888,438. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

