Analyzing abrdn (SLFPF) and The Competition

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,204 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare abrdn to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares abrdn and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets abrdn N/A N/A N/A abrdn Competitors 367.09% 7.56% 4.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares abrdn and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio abrdn N/A N/A 11.33 abrdn Competitors $257.99 million $2.69 million -33.73

Institutional and Insider Ownership

abrdn’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than abrdn. abrdn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

27.1% of abrdn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for abrdn and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score abrdn 5 2 0 0 1.29 abrdn Competitors 1150 5025 6467 96 2.43

abrdn currently has a consensus price target of $173.83, indicating a potential upside of 5,894.25%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 84.29%. Given abrdn’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe abrdn is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

abrdn pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. abrdn pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 1,605.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

abrdn peers beat abrdn on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

