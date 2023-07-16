Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $68.86

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $239,679.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $528,440. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 241,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

