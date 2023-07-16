Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Target Price at $15,916.57

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15,916.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDYPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($194.26) to £168 ($216.13) in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($180.11) to £155 ($199.41) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

