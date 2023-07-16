Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Price Target at C$40.07

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.07.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.75. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.24 and a 1 year high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3157529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

