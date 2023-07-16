Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $48.10

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

