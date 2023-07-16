Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1,930.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

ADI opened at $191.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

