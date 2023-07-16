ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Up 70.7% in June

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,100 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 643,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 610.1 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

AUKUF stock remained flat at $7.46 during midday trading on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

