Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,800 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the June 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,974,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of AWLIF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.16. The company had a trading volume of 386,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,435. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.19.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
