Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,800 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the June 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,974,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AWLIF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.16. The company had a trading volume of 386,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,435. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.19.

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

