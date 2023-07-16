American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 765 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PPA stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

