American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 7,256 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

