American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 5,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

