American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $937,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $289.21 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $291.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

