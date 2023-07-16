American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $326,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $144.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.