American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $219,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $255.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

