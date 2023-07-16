American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 11,495 VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 1.07% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 170.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 2,912.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NLR stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

