Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Altium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Altium has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.
