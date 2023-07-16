Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Altium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Altium has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

