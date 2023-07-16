Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Alterity Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of ATHE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.83. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Free Report ) by 633.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

