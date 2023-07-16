Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

