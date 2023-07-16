Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $353,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $66,598,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $267.04 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $267.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

