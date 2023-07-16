Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 3,823,681 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,637,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $8.12 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -716.55%.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

