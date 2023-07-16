AIA Group Ltd Sells 90 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $380.41 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.99 and a 200 day moving average of $343.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

