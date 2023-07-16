AIA Group Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 829.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

