AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $201,650,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,988,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,351 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 85,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,540,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,127,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 509,054 shares of company stock worth $19,008,115 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

