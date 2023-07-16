Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $119.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $118.95 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

