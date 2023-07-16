Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

