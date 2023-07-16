Adams Wealth Management Sells 103,891 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,891 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

