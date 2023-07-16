Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

