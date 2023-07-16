Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,362 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.6 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $92.91.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.