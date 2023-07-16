Ace Cash (ACEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.69 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

