Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of AXDX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 67,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,547. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.70). The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,249,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 1,679,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 59,085 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.