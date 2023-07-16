Acala Token (ACA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.67 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $46.66 million and $3.67 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020738 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.47 or 1.00002902 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,470,833 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 734,470,833 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06537103 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,575,677.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

