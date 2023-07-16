abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $205.24

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.24 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.55). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.59), with a volume of 100,388 shares trading hands.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of £339.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,010.00 and a beta of 0.71.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Asian Income Fund

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

In other abrdn Asian Income Fund news, insider Mark Florance acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999.70 ($3,859.13). 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

