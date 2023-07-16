888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, an increase of 1,208.3% from the June 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.1 days.

888 Price Performance

888 stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. 888 has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 888 from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.32) in a report on Friday, May 5th.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Featured Articles

