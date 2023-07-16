756,996 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 756,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. Albertsons Companies makes up about 1.5% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,083,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,686,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,143,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,769,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

