7,550 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Salesforce makes up about 2.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.