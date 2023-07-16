6,184 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

