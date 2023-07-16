5,151 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

