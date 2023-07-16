381,765 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 381,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,000. Brookfield comprises 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,834,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

